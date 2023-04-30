Marcus Rashford rescued 'world's sexiest footballer' Alisha Lehmann at a nightclub - Reports

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford reportedly stepped in to rescue Aston Villa's Alisha Lehmann from an unruly male mob during a recent night out in Manchester.

According to a report in The Sun, the two football stars were partying independently at the Chinawhite club earlier this month when Rashford noticed Lehmann being mobbed upon her arrival at the venue and quickly intervened.

Rashford cleared a table in the VIP section and invited Lehmann and her friends to join him, allowing her to escape the unwanted attention. Despite it being their first meeting, Rashford was familiar with Lehmann's rising fame.

A source from the club shared with The Sun:

"They exchanged a few words and she thanked him then they carried on partying with their separate sets of friends. She thought he was a gent."

Lehmann, who, according to The Sun, is described as "one of the world's sexiest footballers," has amassed over 13 million Instagram followers.

As per the Daily Star, the Swiss sensation even attracted an £80,000 offer from an adult website to create raunchy content. She recently unveiled her own FIFA 23 kit, sparking a playful exchange with tennis star Stefano Tsitsipas.

Meanwhile, Rashford has been enjoying some time with his partner, Lucia Loi, and recently traveled with her to New York in a luxurious, personalized jet, which reportedly cost him £240,000.

Erik ten Hag weighs in on Marcus Rashford's position: striker or winger?

Erik ten Hag has shared his thoughts on whether Marcus Rashford excels more as a striker or a winger. Rashford has had an outstanding season, scoring 29 goals and becoming Manchester United's leading scorer.

The English forward has played both as a left-winger and as a striker, adapting to the team's needs.

Before the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week, ten Hag was asked about Rashford's optimal position during a press conference. The Dutch manager responded (via United in Focus):

"I think he can do both. Sometimes it depends on the opposition which role he best fits. What is important for him also is the formation. He can bring players into the game around him. He needs to be in a position where he can make combinations and make movements. I think he’s doing that very well."

"I’m happy and I’m satisfied with his role [as a striker], but also when he’s playing from the left – he also has a big impact on our games."

United's next assignment is a home Premier League clash against an in-form Aston Villa on Sunday, April 30.

