Marcus Rashford’s brother present at Carrington after Manchester United star was dropped for FA Cup clash: Reports 

Marcus Rashford arrived at Carrington for Manchester United training on Monday, January 29, but was accompanied by his agent & brother, Dwaine Maynard. The attacker missed the Red Devils' FA Cup clash with Newport County on Sunday due to illness.

As per Samuel Luckhurst of MEN, while claiming it to be an internal matter, Manchester United have accepted that there is another issue to discuss with Rashford's agent other than his recent illness.

The forward was reportedly in Belfast on Thursday, just three days before United's FA Cup match, and was allegedly out until late in the night. The Atheltic reported that he was supposed to return by a private jet on Friday but called in sick.

Erik ten Hag eventually left the forward out of the matchday squad against Newsport but refused to discuss the issue with the media. The Red Devils manager repeatedly stated that it was an internal matter and would be handled without any notice to the media.

Alan Shearer hits out at Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Football pundit Alan Shearer was covering Manchester United's win over Newport County on BBC when he hit out at Marcus Rashford. He urged the forward to not waste his talent due to disciplinary issues.

The former Premier League striker said:

"If it's an internal matter, you'd think something is up. There's a huge talent in there with Marcus Rashford. We've seen him be disciplined last season when he was late to a meeting before a game but something is clearly wrong - either at home or in his relationship with the football club. He can't keep doing this, he can't keep wasting his talent because it's not right.

"He needs strong management, someone to get hold of him and tell him there'll be huge regrets come the end of his career if he continues doing this. You can't keep doing it, it needs sorting now. Thirty goals last season, four this season. When I see him play, it looks like he's got the world on his shoulders, so it needs sorting now because he can't really deal with it."

Rashford has scored just four goals and assisted six times in 26 matches this season for Manchester United. He had 30 goals in all competitions last season and was a key player in their Carabao Cup win.