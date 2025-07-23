Marcus Rashford set to wear his idol's iconic number at Barcelona: Reports

Marcus Rashford is reportedly set to wear his idol Thierry Henry's number 14 shirt at Barcelona. The Englishman is believed to have signed for the Catalans on a loan deal this summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Marcus Rashford has completed his move to Barcelona from Manchester United, alongside passing his medicals. However, the Catalan side has yet to officially announce his signature. The loan deal for one year reportedly also includes an option to buy for €35 million, per Romano. With Barca gearing up to announce his signing, latest reports throw light on Rashford's new shirt number.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Barca Universal), Marcus Rashford will take up his idol Thierry Henry's number 14 shirt at Barcelona. Henry notably sported the number at Arsenal, before taking it up during his time at the Camp Nou. Rashford has previously expressed his admiration for Henry, while also wearing the number 14 at Manchester United.

In an interview with SPORT last month, Marcus Rashford spoke about how he relates to Thierry Henry's gameplay. He said:

"I see myself reflected in Henry. He's comfortable playing on the left and also in the middle. He's a free player. As I've developed, the number 9 position has become more comfortable, more natural. Things like playing with my back to goal are becoming easier for me. You're always in front of goal and always dangerous."

It remains to be seen how Marcus Rashford performs at Barcelona following his difficult time at Manchester United last season. The English forward was not a part of Ruben Amorim's plans and had a brief loan spell at Aston Villa for the first six months of this year. He will be desperate to regain his form after joining the Catalans, which he is believed to have been keen on himself.

When Marcus Rashford shared his thoughts on playing alongside Lamine Yamal at Barcelona

Yamal - Source: Getty

In an interview with SPORT, Marcus Rashford opened up about the prospect of playing alongside Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal. At the time of his comments, his move to the Catalan side was not finalized. He said:

"Yes, of course. We all want to play with the best. Hopefully, we'll see. He's going to be... It's hard to put into words what he's doing because he shouldn't be doing this at 16 or 17 years old. He's playing at the elite level at just 17, I don't think we've seen that before."

Rashford also applauded Yamal's growth and added:

"For him it's normal. Having that mentality is a skill. It's not normal to be able to do what he does. Not just now, because he's going to improve. In three years we don't know what we're going to say about him."

Considering reports of Marcus Rashford's move to Barcelona confirmed, the Englishman will soon be seen playing alongside Lamine Yamal. Rashford is expected to feature on the left, while the Spain international is well-known for his flair on the right. If he regains his form, Rashford and Yamal's combination could prove to be fruitful for the Catalan giants.

