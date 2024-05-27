Marcus Rashford subject of shock interest from Premier League rivals, holds transfer talks with manager: Reports

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has reportedly emerged as a subject of interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal. As claimed by Football.London, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been in touch with the England international of late.

As per the aforementioned report, Rashford could be keen on a move to the Emirates following a pretty underwhelming campaign at United. The 26-year-old even missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's England side for the Euros and is thought to be keen on reviving his career.

Rashford scored just eight goals in 43 appearances across competitions this season while producing five assists. He also got involved in a feud with a fan before his side's 3-2 win against Newcastle United this month.

The England international enjoyed the most productive season of his career in 2022-23 when he contributed 30 goals and 10 assists in 56 appearances across competitions. He signed a new long-term £300,000 per week contract with the Red Devils and has four years left in his deal.

Following a disappointing season, the Manchester United attacker's future at Old Trafford is currently up in the air. A section of the club's fanbase is also thought to be far from convinced with the 60-cap England international.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly a huge admirer of Rashford and believes that the 26-year-old is flexible enough to play anywhere in the attacking third. His experience in English football despite his age makes him a primary target for Arsenal.

Rashford came through the youth ranks of Manchester United and has already made 402 appearances since making his debut in 2015. The one-time Manchester United Players' Player of the Year has scored 131 goals and provided 65 assists for the Red Devils to date and has won six trophies.

Arsenal icon wants Marcus Rashford to join the Gunners: Reports

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged Marcus Rashford to quit Manchester United and join the Gunners. The England international endured an underwhelming campaign but Petit reckons Rashford could revive his career should he join the Gunners.

"I know Kai Havertz has improved massively at Arsenal, but it's difficult to say whether Arteta could do the same with Rashford if he moved to the club. However, I have no doubt that Rashford needs a new start and I think Arsenal could be perfect him," the former France international said.

"We all know the quality of Rashford for what he's done in years at Manchester United, but everyone questioned Havertz and his position when he moved from Chelsea. Would Rashford be good at Arsenal? Give me the paper and let me sign it for him!" he added.