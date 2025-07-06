Marcus Rashford suffers setback as Barcelona make decision on Manchester United star - Reports

Marcus Rashford has reportedly suffered a transfer blow as Barcelona do not see the Manchester United star as a priority target this summer. The Catalan side are looking at Liverpool's Luis Diaz as their #1 option after Nico Williams' snub.

As per a report in AS (via Barca Blaugranes), Rashford will have to wait to see if he gets his preferred move to Barcelona. The Manchester United star reportedly wants to join the Catalan side and play alongside Lamine Yamal.

In an interview with Spanish influencer Javi Ruiz, Rashford said (via BBC):

"Yes, for sure. Everyone wants to play with the best. Hopefully... we'll see. [It is] difficult to put into words what he is doing. He is not supposed to be doing that at 16-17 [years of age]. We have not seen that before. It is a skill to be able to play at that age with that mentality."

Barcelona were keen on getting Spain international Nico Williams to bolster their left wing, but the Spaniard has opted to stay at Athletic Bilbao despite reported talks with the Catalan side.

Manchester United are willing to part ways with Rashford and have reportedly put a £40 million price tag on him.

Manchester United urged to sell Barcelona target as Ian Wright suggests new club

Former Manchester United footballer Paul Parker spoke to BettingExpert earlier this year and claimed that the Red Devils should sell Barcelona target Marcus Rashford. He said:

“Rashford hasn’t been honest with himself and the club he’s supposed to love. People want to act like he’s been treated badly but if your kid is continually behaving badly you’ve got to tell them off. Manchester United have decided to let him go because they got hoodwinked into giving him a lot of money. They paid well over the going rate with him. Eric Cantona didn’t get the sort of money Rashford has earned. The club have tried their best to get the best out of him. It’s okay to have a bad game but be honest to the club and fans and he hasn’t done that.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright, on the RingerFC podcast, backed Rashford to join Newcastle United this summer. He said (via GOAL):

“It’s the kind of signing Newcastle should be making. That would be amazing. That would be dangerous. Rashford at Newcastle? Yeah. That would be really good. I really like that for Rashford. Rashford at Newcastle can be dangerous.”

Newcastle United could be in the market this summer if they part ways with Anthony Gordon. Meanwhile, Manchester United have given away Rashford's #10 jersey to Matheus Cunha.

