Marcus Rashford waiting on offer from European giants as Manchester United give his jersey number to new signing: Reports

Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford is reportedly expecting Barcelona to make an offer for him. This comes after his coveted No. 10 jersey at Old Trafford was given to new signing Matheus Cunha.
Rashford spent the last six months playing for Aston Villa on loan after falling out with head coach Ruben Amorim. His loan deal at Villa Park expired last month, which means he is now back as a Manchester United player.
Barcelona have been hot on Rashford’s heels since last year, but they have yet to reach an agreement with Manchester United regarding a potential transfer. In what came as a huge blow to the LaLiga champions, their long-term transfer target Nico Williams recently signed a new deal with Athletic Bilbao.
After missing out on Williams, La Blaugrana are now expected to shift their focus to other alternatives, with reports suggesting that they now see Liverpool winger Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford as viable options.
Adding to the intrigue, a recent report from Sky Sports claimed that Marcus Rashford is among a number of players who have informed Manchester United of their desire to leave the club. As a result, their return dates have reportedly been delayed until later in July to allow them to resolve their futures. Given the uncertainty surrounding the future of Rashford at United, Cadena SER has now suggested that the England international is awaiting a call from Barcelona.
The report is corroborated by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims that Rashford ‘dreams of Barcelona move’ as a priority for his future. As per Mundo Deportivo, the 27-year-old is eager to play for Barcelona and has already told the Catalan club that he would accept a pay cut to facilitate a move.
Marcus Rashford hopes to take part in Manchester United’s preseason despite strained relationship with Ruben Amorim – Reports
According to The Independent, Marcus Rashford is expecting to be in action for Manchester United during their preseason tour, despite falling out with head coach Ruben Amorim. Their relationship began to deteriorate in early December, just a few games into Amorim’s tenure as United manager. Rashford left the club temporarily in January after being sidelined for multiple games, and their rapport things don’t look to have improved since.
United are preparing for their upcoming preseason fixtures, and as per the abovementioned source, Rashford will return to full training with the rest of the squad on Monday. The 27-year-old has been spending his summer break working with a personal trainer near Marbella.
The academy graduate has reportedly a £40 million buy option in his contract, but Uniited are currently said to prefer a loan deal.