Marseille vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Marseille will aim to return to winning ways in the French Ligue 1 when they welcome Angers to the Orange Vélodrome Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors head into this tie off the back of ending their dire five-game losing streak and will look to build on that performance.

Following a goalless draw with Strasbourg, Marseille failed to return to winning ways last Sunday as they fell to a narrow 1-0 loss against Saint Etienne.

In a cagey affair at the Geoffroy Stadium, Arnaud Nordin's first-half strike was all that separated the sides as the visitors suffered their 10th loss of the season.

Jorge Sampaoli's men remain in sixth place in the league table. However, their hopes of a Europa League qualification are under threat as seventh-placed Lens have drawn level with them on points.

Angers, on the other hand, ended their run of five straight losses last time out as they cruised to a 3-0 win against Dijon.

Angelo Fulgini, Farid El Melali and Loic Diony were all on target to hand Stéphane Moulin's men their 12th win of the season.

The result saw Angers leapfrog Reims into 12th place in the log, two points off the top half of the table.

Marseille vs Angers Head-To-Head

The results in this fixture have been split right down the middle, as both teams have picked up three wins respectively from their last 12 encounters. The final six games have ended all square.

Angers could now grab their first league double over the hosts in as many games after they claimed a hard-earned 2-1 win back in December's reverse fixture.

Marseille Form Guide: D-W-W-D-L

Angers Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

Marseille vs Angers Team News

Marseille

With no injury or suspension concerns heading into this game, Marseille boss Sampaoli has the luxury of a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Squad up ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/tAfvvRjiYW — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) May 14, 2021

Angers

In contrast, the visitors have a lengthy absentee list. The likes of Ismael Traore (knee), Souleyman Doumbia (leg), Abdoulaye Bamba (knee), Sofiane Boufal (knee) and Enzo Ebosse (ACL) are all out with injuries.

Rachid Alioui will sit out the game due to illness. Meanwhile, Lassana Coulibaly continues to serve his three-match suspension for picking up a red card against Lorient.

Injured: Ismael Traore, Souleyman Doumbia, Abdoulaye Bamba, Sofiane Boufal, Enzo Ebosse, Rachid Alioui

Suspended: Lassana Coulibaly

Marseille vs Angers Predicted XI

Marseille predicted XI (3-4-3): Steve Mandanda; Leonardo Balerdi, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car; Pol Lirola, Florian Thauvin, Pape Gueye, Luis Henrique; Arkadiusz Milik, Dario Benedetto, Dimitri Payet

Angers predicted XI (5-3-2): Paul Bernardoni; Vincent Manceau, Mateo Pavlovic, Zinedine Khaled, Romain Thomas, Pierrick Capelle; Mathias Pereira Lage, Thomas Mangani, Jimmy Cabot; Stephane Bahoken, Lois Dion

Marseille vs Angers Prediction

Despite stumbling in their last two games, Marseille head into this encounter in better form and will look to end their winless spell. The visitors managed to end their losing streak last time out but will now face a stronger Marseille side who have their sights on a top-six finish.

We predict Marseille will grab all three points unscathed.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Angers