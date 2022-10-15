Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of breaching bail conditions as Manchester United striker contacts his alleged victim: Reports

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of breaching bail conditions, according to reports from The Sun (via Metro). The Englishman was arrested in January after allegations of rape, assault and threats were posted online.

However, the forward was granted bail in February and has since kept a low profile.

"Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice". Manchester United official statement on Mason Greenwood situation

According to The Sun, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said:

“Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15, October 2022. Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”

He was arrested for trying to contact his alleged victim.

He was arrested for trying to contact his alleged victim.

Since his arrest in January, the Manchester United forward has been almost dropped entirely from the Red Devils' squad. While he has not trained with the side in the period following his arrest, the club have kept his profile profile on their website. This led to some speculation and concerns that the club had intentions of reinstating him.

However, United released a statement explaining the reason behind their decision to keep his profile on the club's website (via The Sun):

“There has been no change whatsoever in Mason’s status. We removed his profile from the club app soon after he was removed from the squad in January. This was in order to remove Mason from interactive elements of the app, such as team predictions etc.

"However, his profile was never removed from the website as he remains a Manchester United player, albeit not currently part of the squad while the legal process unfolds.”

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has faced commercial backlash since his January arrest

Since getting arrested in January, Greenwood has had his name and likeness removed by games and sponsors. Most notably, Nike stopped sponsoring the player. The highly popular FIFA gaming franchise dropped him, too.

Even "Football Manager" announced that Greenwood wouldn't feature in the next installment of the football management simulation video game.

Manchester United also took steps to remove Greenwood, who has been with the club since he was six years old, from their commercial catalogs. Merchandise bearing the forward's name has been removed from the club's official site, while United players stopped following him on Instagram.

