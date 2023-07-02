Mason Greenwood contacted by former Manchester United boss over a potential move to European club - Reports

According to The Sun, Mason Greenwood has been contacted by former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho over a potential loan move to Serie A side AS Roma.

Greenwood has been out of competitive football since being charged with alleged rape, sexual assault, controlling and coercive behavior by his partner Harriet Robson. However, the attacker has been acquitted of all those charges earlier this year, making him eligible to be back in action again.

That said, getting back to the Manchester United team could be too overwhelming for the player. Hence, the club are considering sending the player out on loan first to ease the attention and the pressure on him.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly handed Mason Greenwood an offer to join him at Roma. The Serie A side finished as the runner-up of the UEFA Europa League last season. The Portuguese manager remains committed to improving his team and has now eyed Greenwood in a bid to do it.

A source told The Sun on the subject:

"Jose rang Mason’s dad and also spoke with Mason. He told him the best way out of his current situation is to start playing football — and that eventually all the hassle will fade away. Mason was pleased that he got in touch and it has lifted his spirits. He wants to get back playing and is just waiting for United to tell him what the future holds."

Jose Mourinho identified Mason Greenwood as a top talent in Manchester United's academy

Mason Greenwood's off-field issues have currently overwhelmed his abilities on the pitch. Keeping those controversial matters aside, Greenwood is an extremely talented footballer.

Jose Mourinho, a veteran at his craft, didn't fail to recognize the immense potential Greenwood had when he was in the U15 ranks of Manchester United. Former Red Devil and academy coach Nicky Butt said on the same (as per The Sun):

"I was his academy boss so I wondered what it would be like. The reality was that he was approachable and friendly. He was single-minded and selfish — and that’s what the best managers are."

Butt added:

"He asked, ‘Who is this kid Greenwood?’ when Mason was 15. He said, ‘Bring him to train with us’, and I said, ‘We can’t, because he’s at school and there are rules’."

Mason Greenwood might finally play under Mourinho, albeit away from Manchester United. A potential move to AS Roma, however, can hand the 21-year-old a way to rejuvenate his career at the highest level.

