Mason Greenwood fears ex-Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo could block his move to Saudi Arabia: Reports

Mason Greenwood is reportedly skeptical that former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo could play a big role in blocking his potential move to Saudi Arabia. The Englishman reportedly had a frosty relationship with the Portuguese star.

As per a report in The Sun, Ronaldo is pushing Saudi Pro League chiefs to block Greenwood from joining any of the Saudi clubs. The youngster was linked with a move to Al Ettifaq on Tuesday, August 22, less than a day after he parted ways with Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still unhappy with the 21-year-old for terming the former Real Madrid star as 'dead' during an earlier interview, as per a report in the Daily Express. He was made aware of the comments recently and has urged the Saudi league's bosses to stay away from the Englishman.

A report from talkSPORT also stated that Saudi Pro League chiefs were planning to block any move for Greenwood as they considered it a PR nightmare.

Mason Greenwood and Cristiano Ronaldo played 17 matches together at Manchester United, and the former assisted the Portuguese star once.

Manchester United parted ways with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood in the last 9 months

Manchester United announced on Monday, August 21, that they had parted ways with Mason Greenwood. However, they added that the striker was found not guilty of the allegations put against him.

The club carried their own investigation over the last six months and concluded that the information in the public domain did not paint a complete picture. Their statement read:

"Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club's standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible. This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

"All those involved, including Mason, recognize the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

The Athletic have claimed that Greenwood remains on Manchester United's payroll. Meanwhile, the Red Devils terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract last November after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.