Mason Greenwood receives transfer lifeline after Manchester United suspension: Reports

Mason Greenwood has reportedly received a surprise offer from Besiktas as he eyes his next club following Manchester United's decision to release him. The Turkish side are interested in his signature and are in talks with his agents as per reports.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah Spor, Greenwood is on Besiktas' radar and they are weighing up their options. The Super Lig side are keen on adding a forward and see the Englishman as a good option.

Besiktas are now working to find out the fitness level of the attacker and are ready to make a move if things work out. Turkish window does not end until September 15, with the window in England set to close on September 1.

Greenwood is free to join any club this summer after Manchester United decided against adding him back to their squad. The Red Devils conducted their internal investigation into the sexual assault case after charges were dropped against him following the backout of key witnesses.

Manchester United did dramatic U-turn on Mason Greenwood

Manchester United were ready to welcome back Mason Greenwood to their squad and had reportedly made a video revealing their decision to the club's officials. However, the report was leaked by The Athletic, and fans protested against the move.

They decided to change their decision and reported that the striker was no longer in their plans. The statement read:

"Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights, and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club's standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible. This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case."

It continued:

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

"All those involved, including Mason, recognize the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

Greenwood played 129 matches for the club's senior side and scored 35 times.