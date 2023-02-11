Mason Greenwood has spoken to Manchester United manager after sexual assault case is dropped - Reports 

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has reportedly spoken to his manager Erik ten Hag after he was acquitted of all charges relating to sexual assault. The 21-year-old has not played for the Red Devils since January 22 last year after being arrested for the alleged rape and assault of a woman.

The club immediately suspended Greenwood pending the outcome of his case. However, Greater Manchester Police confirmed last week that all charges were dropped due to key witnesses not coming forward and no information coming to light. The Premier League giants are conducting their own investigation into the matter.

The Sun reports that Ten Hag has reached out to Greenwood via a telephone call to check on the physical and mental well-being of the striker. He told the player that he was happy that the charges were dropped.

A source was quoted as saying:

"Mason has spent a long time with very little — if any — contact from the club. As and when they were in touch, it was never direct and always through a third party. So for the manager to call him was a big step for him and one he really appreciated."

They added:

"The manager enquired how he was feeling physically and mentally and said he was pleased the charges had been dropped. He thought it was the right thing to do to get in touch with Mason."

It remains to be seen if there is a way back for Greenwood at Manchester United. Despite being acquitted of all charges, there is division among fans and from within the club over his potential return.

The Englishman has scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in 129 games for the Red Devils. He was heralded as one of England's brightest young talents before his arrest. Ten Hag has made it clear that it will be the club's decision over whether Greenwood does return.

Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri sends Ten Hag a message after terrific goal in Birmgham win

Mejbri is currently on loan at Birmingham City where he is enjoying a prominent role for the EFL Championship outfit. The 20-year-old scored a brilliant free-kick opener in the Blues' 2-0 win over West Brom in the west Midlands derby on Friday (February 10). The Tunisian used quick thinking to send a ferocious free kick past Baggies goalkeeper David Button.

He spoke after his heroics in the victory over West Brom and was asked if he was expecting a text from his Manchester United manager, Ten Hag. He replied (via Sky Sports):

"I just need to focus and stay focused… I’m sure he has Sky! ‘But I just need to focus until the end of the season and then we will see what happens in the summer."

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball "It's absolutely CLASS!" 🤩



Hannibal Mejbri with a superb freekick for Birmingham! ☄️ "It's absolutely CLASS!" 🤩Hannibal Mejbri with a superb freekick for Birmingham! ☄️ https://t.co/47qWuxIZ5i

Mejbri has featured 27 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing six assists. He played three games for Manchester United's senior team before joining Birmingham.

Poll : 0 votes