Mason Greenwood tells agent he wants dream move away from Manchester United: Reports

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood has reportedly told his entourage that he wishes to complete a move to Barcelona in the summer.

The attacker is currently undergoing a season-long loan with Spanish side Getafe. He has scored five goals and assisted four from 19 appearances across competitions for the La Liga outfit.

Despite reports suggesting that the player would be reintegrated into the Manchester United squad, the Red Devils decided otherwise last summer (via Metro). The decision came after Greenwood's charges of attempted rape and assault were dropped earlier in the year.

Now, the British newspaper The Sun are claiming that Barcelona are looking to sign the striker, with the player more than happy to join the Catalan club. A source has reportedly told the outlet (via Metro):

"Barcelona want to sign Greenwood, and he wants to move there. The next step is for the clubs to come to an agreement. Manchester United want to sell the player and the manager has accepted he owon’t be returning."

"The view is that it is best for all parties to have a clean break. As talented as he is, a return to the club when they are at the start of a new chapter, with new owners, is regarded as a backward step."

Should the 22-year-old striker fail to return to Old Trafford, he'll finish with 129 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils. The youngster has netted 35 times and assisted on 12 occasions.

A move to the Camp Nou could see him start fairly often. Robert Lewandowski is now 35 and is rumored to move away from the Spanish giants (via Barca Blaugranes).

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood reveals he's happy at Getafe

Getafe CF v Rayo Vallecano (via Getty Images)

Mason Greenwood has claimed that he's happy at Getafe since a decision against his reintegration into the Manchester United squad was made last summer.

Amid the player's comments, it is suggested that the player would be happy to remain with his current side after the completion of his loan spell. Greenwood said (via Metro):

"I adapted pretty quickly. [My] team-mates took me under their wing and I’ve just been happy ever since, coming here and training, playing the games. I’m happy."

"The fans mean a lot to me. The best feeling so far is when I scored my first goal here at the stadium and it meant a lot to me, I heard the fans quite a lot."

Although the former England international has enjoyed 13 starts with the club, it is unlikely that he will challenge for top honors. Getafe are placed 10th in La Liga and are out of the Copa del Rey.