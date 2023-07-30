Mason Greenwood tells friends his plans as Manchester United future hangs in the balance - Reports

Suspended Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood has reportedly opened up to his friends about his plans even as his future remains up in the air. The 21-year-old remains suspended by the Red Devils despite seeing charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behavior and assault against him dropped on February 2.

As reported by The Sun, Greenwood is happy after kit sponsor Adidas backed his return following positive talks with Manchester United. It has been claimed that the Englishman has learned from his experience and has matured a lot after becoming a father for the first time.

The Sun has insisted that Greenwood is desperate to stay and rejuvenate his career at Manchester United. The Sun claimed in their article:

“He’s being encouraged to speak publicly and to have his voice heard. But, privately, he has told those close to him that he has learned a huge amount. He became a father for the first time earlier this month and realises he has to grow up."

The Sun also claimed that the versatile attacker is grateful to Adidas for backing him in his difficult time. The Sun claimed:

“He is grateful to Adidas — to have a sponsor like that in his corner means the world.”

Manchester United are currently conducting an internal investigation as Greenwood continues to remain suspended. A new training regime has been drawn up by Erik ten Hag's staff as his progress is being monitored.

Greenwood has not featured for the Red Devils since January 2022 and it remains to be seen when he dons the Red shirt once again. According to The Sun, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan are keen on a loan move for the 21-year-old.

Wayne Rooney offers transfer advice to Manchester United star Mason Greenwood

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has offered his advice to suspended Red Devils striker Mason Greenwood. The iconic former England striker has urged Greenwood to look for an exit from Old Trafford and reignite his career.

Rooney told David Ornstein (via Utd District):

“It leaves Mason Greenwood in a position where he is stuck. So for Mason, it’s a bad position to be in because I’m sure he just wants to play football. But for the club, its image and ensuring they make the right decisions, it’s almost a catch-22."

He added:

"I think the best thing for Mason now is to get out of the club and go and develop somewhere else. He needs to get back playing because it has been a long time. With everything that has happened and how long the internal investigation has taken, it’s probably got to a place now where Mason just needs to go and play and to try and get his career back on track."

Greenwood emerged as one of the biggest prospects in world football prior to his arrest and suspension. The Englishman has so far made 129 appearances for Manchester United and scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists.