Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham and more: Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool's midfield targets for summer transfer window

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool are interested in multiple midfielders ahead of this year's summer transfer window.

The Reds have largely been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Chelsea's Mason Mount. They were also interested in Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes before he joined Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer.

Romano has now said that the Premier League giants remain interested in all three players as they look to revamp their squad this summer. He said on his YouTube channel (as quoted by Rousing the Kop):

“Liverpool remain keen on Matheus Nunes. He’s a player they appreciate. They already discussed Matheus Nunes as a target before he moved to Wolves, so it’s something they already discussed before the Premier League move. He remains a player in the list of Liverpool.”

The reputed transfer news specialist added:

“We know there is Jude Bellingham; we know there is Mason Mount – many names for Liverpool’s midfield. I would always also include Matheus Nunes because he remains a player appreciated by Liverpool.”

The Reds look set to lose Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner this summer, with all three midfielders' contracts expiring. Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are on the wrong side of 30, while Fabinho has been inconsistent this season.

While Jurgen Klopp has laid his trust in youngsters Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajetic this season, signing another midfielder seems to be a priority.

How have Liverpool targets Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount and Matheus Nunes fared this season?

Jude Bellingham has enjoyed an outstanding 2022-23 campaign with Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman has scored ten goals and laid out six assists in 34 games across competitions. Thanks to his exploits, Dortmund sit a point clear atop the Bundesliga summit with nine games to go.

Mason Mount, meanwhile, has endured a difficult season with Chelsea. He struggled to find his best form early in the season before being sidelined by injuries before this month's international break. Mount has contributed three goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions this term.

Lastly, Matheus Nunes has been one of the shining spots in Wolverhampton Wanderers' topsy-turvy campaign. The Portuguese has contributed one assist in 24 Premier League games this term, averaging 0.9 key passes, 1.9 tackles and 4.8 duels won per game.

Thanks to his exploits, Wolves have moved up to 13th in the Premier League after spending quite some time in and around the relegation zone. However, they remain just three points clear of 18th-placed West Ham United.

