"These can be tricky injuries to deal with" - Medical expert provides injury update on Manchester United superstar who could be out for 'a number of weeks'

Manchester United's Raphael Varane could be out for up to three weeks after suffering an injury against Spain in the UEFA Nations League final. The French star hobbled off before half-time on Sunday night, leaving the Red Devils worried.

As per Dr. Rajpal Brar, Raphael Varane has suffered an adductor tear injury. The French medical team attended the Manchester United star on the pitch and determined he had to be subbed off.

It remains unclear if the Manchester United defender tweaked his muscle while running or got injured while he was blocking a cross. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Dr. Brar analyzed the injury and said:

"Based on where he grabbed on the inside of the right thigh, and additionally, he was seen with ice while seated on the bench on the inside of that right thigh as well as, it is very likely this is an adductor groin injury. His return timeline will depend on the specific location, and severity of the injury."

"If it's indeed an adductor tear, a grade one typically comes with a one to two-week return timeline, grade two you're looking at two-and-a-half to three weeks, and then a grade three is going to be dependent on if surgery is required or not. Although I highly, highly doubt it's a grade three based on the fact he was able to walk off pretty well and was allowed to be on the bench, as well," he added.

"We'll certainly find out more, as it's evaluated by the national team and also by Man United staff as well, but these can be tricky injuries to deal with and quite sensitive to re-injury because of the significant demands placed on the adductors during football."

Manchester United have issues ahead of Leicester City clash

Manchester United are set to be without a number of their first-team players against Leicester City. Fred and Edinson Cavani will not be back in time for the game, while reports suggest Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane will also be out due to injuries.

Phil Jones is expected to be back in the squad while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been working with eight Manchester United youngsters ahead of the game.

