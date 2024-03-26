Memphis Depay paid €1 million to get Barcelona legend Dani Alves out of prison after rape conviction: Reports

Dani Alves' former Barcelona teammate Memphis Depay has reportedly paid the Brazilian's €1 million bail sum to get him out of prison after his rape conviction.

Alves was sentenced to four years in prison in February by Catalonia's top court for sexually assaulting a woman. He walked free for the first time since January 2023, which is when the ex-Blaugrana man was arrested.

Reports now claim former teammate Depay paid his bail amount (via @BarcaUniversal). The pair played 12 matches together for Barcelona during the 2021/22 campaign across competitions.

Expand Tweet

As per ESPN, Alves was looking for ways to meet the €1 million bail amount. He was reportedly considering freeing up some of his assets and asking for money owed to him by the Spanish tax agency.

Reasonably, there was backlash from the victim's lawyer, Ester Garcia, after the decision was made to grant Alves Bail. She said (via ESPN):

"It is justice for the rich."

Alves will not be allowed within 1,000 meters of the victim. He will also not be allowed to communicate with her and must make weekly check-ins at the courthouse.

When Dani Alves' ex-wife Joana Sanz accidentally shared love note from Barcelona star while he was in prison

Dani Alves

Former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves wrote a love note for his ex-wife Joana Sanz while he was awaiting trial in September 2023. After posting it accidentally on Instagram, Sanz was quick to delete it.

The pair, who met in 2015, tied the knot in 2017. However, Sanz filed for divorce in 2023 after rumors of Alves' sexual assault surfaced early that year. In his letter to Sanz, Alves reportedly wrote (via GOAL):

"What I dreamed of and what I continue to dream of. I want to take all these paths with you. I didn't have the wrong woman, yes, it was you. There is not a single day, not a single moment, not a single plan in which you are not there."

"I pray everyday for the day to come that I can see you wake up. Nostalgia is not about not being able to do it now. Wherever, whenever, whatever, but with you always by my side. I feel strange feelings. I love you."

Alves enjoyed a stellar career, making 869 senior club appearances, bagging 61 goals and 178 assists. He also played 126 matches for Brazil, scoring eight goals and providing 21 assists.