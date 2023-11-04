“Messi ignored him and walked away” - Lionel Messi completely ignored Barcelona chief at Ballon d’Or gala, claims journalist

Lionel Messi reportedly ignored Joan Laporta and walked away without talking to the Barcelona president. The Argentine is reportedly still unhappy with the Spaniard over his exit from the Catalan side.

As per renowned journalist Guillem Balague, Messi was not interested in talking with Laporta at the Ballon d'Or gala. He took photos with Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati, but ignored the Catalan side's president who was waiting to talk to the Argentine.

The journalist said (via BarcaUniversal):

"Messi was taking pictures with Aitana Bonmatí and Laporta was nearby smiling and wanted to talk and have picture with Messi, but Messi ignored him and walked away."

Journalist Gerard Romeo reported earlier this week that there was communication between Laporta and Messi. The Inter Miami star quickly denied the rumors on Instagram and called the Spanish journalist out for misreporting.

The Barcelona journalist apologized for his mistake and posted on X:

"A thousand apologies to all, and a thousand more. I have been fooled again with something related to Leo. I'm not learning. I'm sorry. Very f***ed up. I accept everything you tell me today and I promise that we will work to ensure that it does not happen again."

Laporta was elected as the president just months before Barcelona failed to renew the contract of Lionel Messi. The Argentine ended up joining PSG, where he spent two years before moving to Inter Miami.

Barcelona still interested in holding tribute match for Lionel Messi

Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, has confirmed that the club are planning a farewell match for Lionel Messi. He claims that they are waiting for Camp Nou's renovation to be completed and then give their legendary footballer a proper farewell.

Speaking to SPORT earlier this year, he said:

"I think there will be a farewell match, but maybe in the new stadium when it is ready. He will always be the biggest idol in the club's history. The club had great idols, like Cruyff, Ronaldo, but he is perhaps the greatest of all. He will definitely play a farewell game at Barcelona, but when it will be, we don't know. He is still playing, and hopefully he will play for more years, because the people who like football, who like him, will be happy to see him happy."

Barcelona tried to sign Lionel Messi in the summer when his contract at PSG expired. However, the Argentine decided to move to Inter Miami as he was not willing to wait for the Catalan club to sort out their financial crisis.