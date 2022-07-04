Midfielder prepared to accept three-year deal from Manchester United as he reaches verbal agreement with club - Reports

Danish star Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United this summer, according to The Athletic. The 30-year-old playmaker is currently a free agent after his contract with Brentford expired a few days back.

Eriksen made an inspiring comeback to football after suffering a cardiac arrest during last summer's Euro 2020. The Dane recovered and signed for Brentford in January on a six-month contract. Eriksen made an impressive return to the Premier League, contributing a goal and four assists in 11 appearances last season.

The playmaker, however, has now decided to take up a new challenge. According to the aforementioned source, the 30-year-old midfielder has informed Manchester United about his desire to play for them for the 2022-23 season and beyond.

David Ornstein from The Athletic stated that Eriksen is ready to accept a three-year contract, which will see him stay at Old Trafford until the summer of 2025.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCLUSIVE: Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United as a free agent. 30yo playmaker has communicated desire to play for theathletic.com/news/christian… EXCLUSIVE: Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United as a free agent. 30yo playmaker has communicated desire to play for #MUFC + accept 3y deal. Contract needs to be finalised & medical conducted before move complete @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United as a free agent. 30yo playmaker has communicated desire to play for #MUFC + accept 3y deal. Contract needs to be finalised & medical conducted before move complete @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/christian…

It is worth mentioning that the agreement to join Manchester United is still not official, as the contract is yet to be finalized. Due to Eriksen's past with his heart condition, medical tests will be a crucial part of completing the deal.

The Danish international represented Tottenham Hotspur from 2013 to 2020. Eriksen had an excellent record in the Premier League with Spurs, scoring 51 goals and assisting a further 67 times in 226 appearances.

Manchester United have been in the market to secure midfield reinforcements this summer. The Red Devils have seen the likes of Paul Pogba and Juan Mata leave on free transfers this summer. Christian Eriksen will be an adequate replacement for the aforementioned players, particularly given his experience in the Premier League.

Manchester United are slowly moving forward in the transfer market

At the time of writing, United have not signed a single player in the ongoing summer transfer window. However, the Red Devils are surely moving forward in improving their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Erik ten Hag's side are expected to announce the signing of Tyrell Malacia soon. The 22-year-old full-back is expected to be signed from Eredivise side Feyenoord for a fee of around €17 million.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Contract approved: 2026 with option for further season. Official statement will follow soon. twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Second part of medicals scheduled on Monday morning then first signing will be official. Manchester United have contracts already signed with Feyenoord for Tyrell Malacia deal, waiting for player to fly to England today afternoon and undergo first part of medical testsSecond part of medicals scheduled on Monday morning then first signing will be official. Manchester United have contracts already signed with Feyenoord for Tyrell Malacia deal, waiting for player to fly to England today afternoon and undergo first part of medical tests 🔴 #MUFC Second part of medicals scheduled on Monday morning then first signing will be official. Malacia deal, confirmed. All signed between Man United and Feyenoord for €15m fee plus €2m add ons. First part of medical was completed on Sunday, final part on Monday.Contract approved: 2026 with option for further season. Official statement will follow soon. Malacia deal, confirmed. All signed between Man United and Feyenoord for €15m fee plus €2m add ons. First part of medical was completed on Sunday, final part on Monday. 🔴 #MUFCContract approved: 2026 with option for further season. Official statement will follow soon. ⤵️✅ twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Malacia was expected to sign for Olympique Lyonnais before Manchester United hijacked the deal. The Dutchman will be penning a four-year contract after completing his medical.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far