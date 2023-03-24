Mikel Arteta contacts Barcelona target to explain Arsenal project and convince him to seal Emirates switch: Reports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly contacted Barcelona's midfield target Martin Zubimendi to convince him of a move to the Emirates.

Zubimendi, 24, has attracted interest from the two European heavyweights amid a superb season with excellent performances for Real Sociedad. The Spaniard has featured 33 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

El Nacional reports that Arteta is keen on Zubimendi to bolster his midfield at Arsenal. He has already reportedly made contact with the player to explain the project at the Emirates. The Gunners are trying to push ahead of other potential suitors for the Sociedad midfielder.

Barcelona will likely challenge Arsenal for Zubimendi's signature, with Blaugrana boss Xavi said to be insistent on signing him. Barca are searching for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, with the veteran's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Zubimendi prefers to stay in La Liga rather than head to the Premier League. He is yet to play outside of the Spanish league in his career. However, Barcelona are unable to pay the €60 million release clause in his contract. Meanwhile, TeamTalk reports that Arsenal are willing to do so.

The Sociedad midfielder has started breaking into the Spanish national team. He was selected in Luis de la Fuente's first squad for their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers this week.

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli was tracked by Barcelona at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Martinelli was scouted by Barcelona in Qatar.

Gabriel Martinelli has been in spectacular form for Arsenal this season, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 38 matches across competitions. The Brazilian signed a new contract at the Emirates in February, keeping him tied to the Gunners until 2027.

However, speculation grew over his future before he put pen to paper on a new deal. Spanish outlet Sport reported back in early December that Barcelona were tracking Martinelli at the World Cup.

The Brazilian failed to make much of an impact for Selecao, making three appearances as Tite's side crashed out in the quarterfinals. Yet, it shows how vital it was that the Gunners got a new deal sorted for Martinelli.

Barca were circling, and it was likely that other sides would have become interested as well. He has enjoyed his best season to date and can now concentrate on his football with his long-term future sorted with the north London giants.

Martinelli joined the Gunners from Brazilian club Ituano in 2019 for a mere €7.1 million. He has gone on to become one of the first names on Arteta's teamsheet.

Poll : 0 votes