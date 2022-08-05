Mikel Arteta decides to start 21-year-old Arsenal star for the first time ever in Premier League tonight - Reports 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has decided to start centre-back William Saliba for their opening Premier League game against Crystal Palace, according to The Sun (via The Boot Room). Should Saliba start on Friday, August 5, it will be his first official appearance for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's side travel to Selhurst Park to kickstart the 2022-23 Premier League season. They are aware that it could be a daunting place to start following their 3-0 defeat to Palace last season. Arteta will therefore need a strong defense to curb the threat posed by the likes of Wilfred Zaha.

According to the aforementioned source, Arteta could put the trust in William Saliba in the starting XI for the first game of the season. The 21-year-old defender had an excellent pre-season and could now be rewarded with a place in the team to face Crystal Palace.

Arsenal signed William Saliba back in the summer of 2019 but sent him on three separate loan spells away from the Emirates Stadium. The Frenchman, however, has been impressive in all of his loan spells, particularly at Olympique Marseille last season, which saw him break into the French national team.

William Saliba will surely add great strength and depth to Arsenal's defense ahead of the 2022-23 season. The centre-back is still young and has the potential to become a key defender at the Emirates Stadium for many years to come.

However, it is not clear who Mikel Arteta will drop if he decides to start William Saliba for the game against Crystal Palace. The Spanish tactician did place a back three comprising of Saliba alongside Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes during their final pre-season game against Sevilla. In that case, Arteta will not be required to drop any of the first-team centre-backs.

Arsenal have looked great in pre-season ahead of the new campaign

Mikel Arteta's side will want to carry their great pre-season form into the new Premier League campaign. The Gunners looked great in all their warm-up games this summer. They have even made some great signings that could take the team a step forward from last season.

Arsenal played seven pre-season games in the summer, winning six and losing one against Brentford. The game, however, was played behind closed doors.

Arsenal secured a convincing 6-0 win over Sevilla in their final pre-season game with new signing Gabriel Jesus netting a hat-trick. The Brazilian forward has scored seven goals in pre-season and already looks settled in his new surroundings at the Emirates Stadium.

