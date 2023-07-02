Mikel Arteta held secret talks with Arsenal's top summer transfer target as early as January: Reports

According to The Times, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta held secret talks with Declan Rice in January regarding a summer move. The Gunners have reportedly agreed to a £100 million plus £5 million deal with West Ham United for Rice.

The midfielder was one of the sought-after players in English football. Apart from the Gunners, Manchester City were also interested in Rice. However, they refused to match the Gunners' bid.

The Times report suggested that Rice and Arteta had a secret talk in January to convince the player to join the North Londoners. Rice's arrival could be a massive boost for Arteta's side as Granit Xhaka looks set to leave the club in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the matter, telling:

“I’m told that this deal for Declan Rice is really, really close now. The agreement between Arsenal and West Ham is in place for the fee – £105 million. They’re negotiating on the payment terms and deal structure.”

afcsphere @afcsphere



🗣️ “But… @FabrizioRomano , speaking on Declan Rice: “I’m told that this deal for Declan Rice is really, really close now,” he said. “The agreement between Arsenal and West Ham is in place for the fee – £105 million. They’re negotiating on the payment terms and deal structure.”🗣️ “But… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨 @FabrizioRomano, speaking on Declan Rice: “I’m told that this deal for Declan Rice is really, really close now,” he said. “The agreement between Arsenal and West Ham is in place for the fee – £105 million. They’re negotiating on the payment terms and deal structure.”🗣️ “But… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HTkZAqTool

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe lauded Declan Rice

Emile Smith Rowe and Declan Rice look set to become teammates at Arsenal soon. Smith Rowe recently heaped praise on the player who is set to arrive from West Ham United.

The pair have played together for England's national team. Hence, Smith Rowe is familiar with sharing the pitch and the training ground with Rice. Speaking about the midfielder, Smith Rowe told The Sun:

“I can’t speak highly enough of him. I remember my first camp and I was surprised with how good he actually was. He was the best in training. Just his level, intensity, technically, everything he was doing. A real leader and still so young. He was really, really good.”

Rice, despite all of his qualities, is still only 24. Hence, he could be deemed as a player not only for the present but also for the future. How he fares at the Emirates remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes