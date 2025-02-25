Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Ethan Nwaneri and two Arsenal stars ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that Ethan Nwaneri could be available for the game against Nottingham Forest in midweek. The Spanish manager has added that Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli won't feature for the Gunners.

The north London side lock horns with the West Bridgford club in the Premier League at the City Ground on Wednesday, February 26. Arsenal come into the game on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United at the weekend.

To make matters worse, Nwaneri appeared to limp off with seven minutes remaining against the Hammers. The sight raised concerns among fans, given that the 17-year-old has been in fine form for the north London side so far.

Nwaneri was outstanding for the Gunners against Leicester City earlier this month. He has now registered seven goals and one assist from 25 games across competitions this season.

Speaking to the press, as cited by The Metro, Arteta insisted that Nwaneri's injury wasn't serious.

"Ethan [Nwaneri] was just cramping, obviously, his load has been very different in recent weeks but he’s fine. Bukayo [Saka] & Gabi [Martinelli], they are progressing really well but still a bit far to come back," said Arteta.

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League table after 26 games, 11 points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

How many players are Arsenal currently missing due to injuries?

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal are missing five first-team stars at the moment due to injuries. Gabriel Jesus ruptured his ACL against Manchester United in January and isn't expected to play again this season.

While the Brazilian hasn't been a guaranteed starter this season, he remains an important part of the first team. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka is sidelined with a hamstring injury since December and will only return to action in April.

The Englishman's absence has been a huge blow for Arteta's side, who are lagging behind in the Premier League title race. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz is also out for the season with a hamstring injury, compounding matters for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta has used the German in the No. 9 role to good effect this season, with Havertz registering 15 goals and five assists from 34 games across competitions.

Arsenal are also without Takehiro Tomiyasu, who picked up a knee injury that required surgery. The Japanese defender is not expected to return to full fitness until October this year.

