Mikel Arteta pushing Arsenal to make £25 million bid for Premier League star - Reports

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to bid £25 million for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to reports in England.

As per The Telegraph, Arteta has made the Belgian international one of his leading summer targets following an incredibly impressive three-year spell at the King Power Stadium.

The report claims that the 25-year-old has just over 12 months left on his current contract and ideally wants to play in the Champions League next season. Arsenal were forced to settle for a Europa League spot after finishing 5th in the Premier League, but Tielemans and his representatives are now open to the prospect of playing in that competition.

The central midfielder has been consistently scouted this season by the Gunners head of scouting James Ellis, who was present during the Foxes' 4-1 victory over Southampton on the final day.

Leicester are reportedly seeking a fee of around £30 million for Tielemans, who has made 50 appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side across the current campaign.

Though contract renewal talks have stalled, the East Midlands club have received no official contact from interested clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Belgian will forever go down in Leicester City folklore after he scored the winning goal in last season's FA Cup final against Chelsea, which was the club's first-ever triumph in the competition.

Brendan Rodgers comments on speculation surrounding Arsenal target Tielemans

Since signing from Monaco for a club-record fee of £32 million in 2019, Tielemans has been a standout in a Leicester side that has punched above its weight in recent years.

The Foxes finished 8th this season and reached the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Last week, former Liverpool boss Rodgers was asked if the speculation surrounding his star midfielder has affected his performances at all, to which he replied as per The Telegraph:

“The problem, because of the gossip and speculation around it, it shines a light on him ."

“For me, he’s still the same guy, his professionalism is first-class. That’s why I always play him."

“He makes passes in the team that not many can make. He fights for the team and that’s the type of person he is."

"He’s maybe not played to the top of his level sometimes but his commitment, his training every day, and his preparation shows he’s a top-class professional.”

