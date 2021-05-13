Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to make 5 signings this summer – Reports

Mikel Arteta is keen on a squad overhaul at Arsenal and has identified areas he wants to improve on. The Gunners manager wants to sign 5 players in the summer to take them to the next level.

As per a report in Goal, the Arsenal board have been asked to sign two new full-backs, a midfielder, a striker and a goalkeeper. Mikel Arteta wants the signings done this summer to make things better at the club and head back to the Champions League.

The manager wants these players as he does not trust those already at the club. Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney have been injury-prone, while the midfield needs a fresh face. Bernd Leno reportedly wants to leave this summer, and the Gunners also need a striker as Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have not been at their best lately.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal transfer plans

Mikel Arteta has openly admitted he needs new players and will be looking at the owners to invest in the transfer market. He told the media this week:

"We have already had an incredible amount of changes throughout the club in the last year or so. More than ever. We are looking to improve and we're looking to be much closer [than] where we are at the moment. I know there are certain things we have to improve."

"Now, it's how we evolve. There's a lot of things that have to be done, and they have [been] done. A lot of changes to make and a lot of them have been made. Now, it's time to evolve. We have made progression in many areas, I would say performance included, and that's supported by many factors we have looked at. Results-wise, to where we want to be, it has to be improved."

"We have to do better. We have to be more consistent, we have to win more games and in order to do that, there are certain things that have to improve. We'll see what happens in the summer."

Arsenal are 8th in the Premier League table and are unlikely to make it to even the Europa League next season.