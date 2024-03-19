Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to pay La Liga star's release clause and sign him in the summer transfer window - Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly wants the Gunners to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi by triggering his €60 million release clause this summer.

According to Nacional (via Football365), the Spanish tactician does not want to have to deal with negotiations and discussions with Real Sociedad regarding a fee. The only way to make this happen would be to pay the 25-year-old midfielder's release clause.

The defensive midfielder has several admirers across Europe's elite clubs and Arteta wants to gain a head start over clubs competing for his signature by meeting his release clause.

The Spanish tactician reportedly believes Zubimendi is the best player to help his side become a better team and improve on their already impressive performances.

The Gunners currently sit at the top of the Premier League table and are strong contenders for domestic glory. They are also in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Bayern Munich next month.

Martin Zubimendi has played 42 games for Real Sociedad across competitions this season, chipping in with four goals and one assist.

Arteta praises fans for Arsenal's triumph in the UEFA Champions League against Porto

With a tight win over Porto in the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal made it to the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2010. Over 60,000 spectators attended the game at the Emirates Stadium and Arteta was pleased with how the fans helped his players get through the game.

Speaking to the press afterwards, he expressed his gratitude to the supporters for their crucial contribution to the victory. The Arsenal manager said (via Sports Illustrated):

"Thank you so much. We absolutely love them, the energy they gave, how positive they were, how they contributed. They made us win, it's as simple as that. We're starting to create an unbelievable energy in the stadium, we were all pushing to get it done and together we have done it."

The game went to extra time and then penalties after Leandro Trossard scored the second-leg's only goal to keep both sides at par on aggregate. However, Porto were overwhelmed in the shootout, as the Gunners won 4-2, with goalkeeper David Raya saving two penalties.