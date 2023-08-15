Mikel Arteta wants to keep Arsenal star who has interest from Saudi Arabian clubs - Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no plans to sell Gabriel Magalhaes who has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League.

According to The Daily Express, Gabriel has been lined up for a big-money move to Saudi. However, the Gunners have no intentions of selling the Brazilian defender who was dropped for their season opener against Nottingham Forest.

The 25-year-old was a surprise omission from Arteta's starting lineup to face Forest. He came on in the 86th minute as Arsenal saw out a 2-1 win at the Emirates.

Gabriel was one of the Gunners' best performers last season and was one of the first names on Arteta's teamsheet. He featured 48 times across competitions, helping his side keep 18 clean sheets. He impressed alongside William Saliba at the heart of the defense.

The Brazilian has four years left on his contract at the Emirates despite talk of a potential move to Saudi intensifying throughout the summer. He arrived at the club in 2020 and seems content with life in north London.

Gabriel extended his contract with Arsenal just last October. He said at the time (via the club's official website):

"I’m very happy to sign this new contract with Arsenal, because it's such a big club. It’s my dream and today is the best day of my life. I’m so happy to extend my contract here."

However, the Saudi Pro League are luring some of Europe's biggest names to the Middle East. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Neves have all headed out of Europe this summer.

Gabriel may come back into Mikel Arteta's side following Jurrien Timber's injury.

Jurrien Timber has suffered a heartbreaking setback to start his Gunners career as he has picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The Dutch defender could be out for months with the injury that he picked up in the win over Forest.

The 22-year-old arrived at the Emirates from Ajax earlier this summer for £40 million. He joined Arteta's side having earned plaudits in the Eredivisie for his versatility in playing at right-back and center-back.

Timber started the win against Steve Cooper's side centrally but his injury will likely see Gabriel come back into the side. The Brazilian was somewhat of a surprise name to be selected on the substitutes bench.

Gabriel could make his first start of the season when Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace next Monday (August 21). His start could put to bed the speculation regarding a move to Saudi.