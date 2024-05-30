Mikel Arteta wants to sign 4 new players to strengthen Arsenal squad in key positions - Reports

Mikel Arteta has reportedly asked Arsenal to sign four players this summer. The Gunners manager is keen on winning the Premier League title next season and believes the additions can help them get over the line.

As per journalist Gary Jacobs, Arsenal will be looking to sign a defender, a central midfielder, a striker, and a right-winger. Arteta is also interested in getting a goalkeeper, but that depends on Aaron Ramsdale, who has been linked with a move away from the Emirates.

The Gunners have been linked with Ferdi Kadioglu and the Fenerbahce left-back is reportedly their top target. Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, who can operate as a centre-back or a full-back, missed the 2023/24 season due to an ACL injury and Arsenal reportedly want to sign a backup.

Bruno Guimaraes is widely reported as the top midfield target for Arsenal during the transfer window. Newcastle United are reportedly open to selling the Brazilian as they need to raise funds to stay within PSR and FFP limits.

However, the 26-year-old has a £100 million release clause, which is unlikely to be activated. PSG and Manchester City are also said to be keen on Guimaraes as they look to bolster their midfields.

Benjamin Sesko is the top target in attack for the Gunners this summer, according to reports. They have backed out of the race for Victor Osimhen as the Nigerian striker reportedly prefers a move to PSG or Chelsea.

Michael Olise's name has been doing the rounds in the press as the Gunners hunt for a right-winger to compete with Bukayo Saka. The Frenchman also has Chelsea and Manchester United chasing him, and Fabrizio Romano has stated that one of the two clubs is likely to sign the Crystal Palace forward this summer.

Mikel Arteta hinted at busy summer for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta spoke about Arsenal's summer plans last month and hinted that the club will be busy. He admitted that they already have a few ideas and was quoted by Fabrizio Romano as saying:

"We have a few ideas, yes. We have to see where we finish first and to see what we are capable of doing. See how we are going to make another step or two steps forward because we are not satisfied with where we are."

The Gunners have been linked with Bruno Guimaraes, Michael Olise, and Alexander Isak by reliable journalists. It will be interesting to see what signings the Gunners make in the upcoming transfer window.