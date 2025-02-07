Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen Arsenal defence by signing £70 million-rated centre-back amid Real Madrid interest in William Saliba: Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is allegedly interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to bolster his squad in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners is said to be keen to be active in the upcoming transfer window after relishing a quiet winter window. They are likely to add a new striker to their ranks and are also now keen to sign a new centre-back.

Arsenal are allegedly aiming to sign a defender as Real Madrid have identified William Saliba as their top target. They would have to break the record fee for a defender to sign the player, according to RMC Sport.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Arteta has earmarked Guehi as a top defensive target in light of latest developments. The Gunners could face difficult competition from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United as well.

Guehi, who is allegedly rated at £70 million, has cemented himself as a key starter for Crystal Palace since leaving Chelsea for £20 million in 2021. The 24-year-old has bagged eight goals in 139 total games for his club.

Pundit names Arsenal as club forward can join

After Newcastle United's 2-0 EFL Cup semi-final second leg victory against Arsenal earlier this Wednesday, Gunners legend Paul Merson shared his thoughts on Alexander Isak. He said (h/t Metro):

"The lad is a special player. On the way in, I was thinking: 'Where can he go? Where is he going to go?' He's not going to Manchester City. He's not going to Manchester United, I don't know if they've got any money to buy anybody anyway. [He's] not going to Tottenham Hotspur or Aston Villa. He can only go to Arsenal really unless it's Real Madrid and they've got [Kylian] Mbappe anyway."

Merson, who guided the Gunners to two top-flight titles, concluded:

"For me, it's only Arsenal where he can go and then it's up to him. Does he want to go to [the Gunners] where he might win something or stay at Newcastle and might win something. It'll be an interesting one but it depends on the [Financial Fair Play] rules."

Despite failing to score against Mikel Arteta's side in Newcastle's 2-0 win, Isak was a constant threat for the Gunners' defence. He hit the woodwork once, registered two shots, and created a chance in the clash.

So far this campaign, the Sweden international has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 27 games across all competitions for the Magpies.

