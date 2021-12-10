Miralem Pjanic set for Barcelona return as Besiktas aim to terminate loan - Reports

Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic could reportedly return to Barcelona in January. Pjanic joined Besiktas on a season-long loan at the start of the 2021-22 club campaign.

According to reports from Zurnal (via Sports Mole), Besiktas are said to be unhappy with the 31-year-old's physical condition. Consequently, they want to send Pjanic back to Barcelona in the winter transfer window by terminating his loan deal.

The Bosnian has made 11 appearances this season for Besiktas, registering four assists. Pjanic played three of the Greek club's six matches in the UEFA Champions League as they finished last in Group C to exit the competition.

His other appearances have come in the Turkish Super Lig, in which Besiktas is currently ninth. They are 18 points behind league leaders Trabzonspor after 15 matches.

Pjanic's return to Barcelona will be unfavorable for the Catalans who desperately need to trim their wage bill. Many expect the Blaugrana to either loan out or sell the midfielder in January itself. If that isn't possible, Pjanic is likely to depart Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Miralem Pjanic endured a torrid time at Barcelona under Ronald Koeman

Miralem Pjanic joined Barcelona from Juventus in a swap deal that saw Arthur go the other way back in 2020. The transfer has baffled many and has now become a source of controversy, with Italian authorities reportedly examining the deal.

Pjanic, however, never really seemed to be a part of the then Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman's plans. The Bosnian played 30 times for the Catalans in the 2020-21 season but averaged only around 43 minutes per game. Pjanic managed no goals or assists in either of those matches.

In fact, his arrival seemed to revitalize Sergio Busquets who began performing at a higher level. Pjanic played just one game in Barcelona's successful Copa del Rey run last season and spent most of his time on the bench.

Besiktas' reported decision to send the 31-year-old back to the Nou Camp is bad news for Pjanic as he is unlikely to be in new boss Xavi Hernandez's plans. Barcelona already have the likes of Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Nico Gonzalez, Pablo Gavi and Riqui Puig to call upon in midfield.

They do not require another midfielder and could look to sell Pjanic to finance a move for a striker.

