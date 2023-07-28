MLS club interested in a possible move for Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos - Reports

The future of Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has been uncertain, following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, there are growing rumors of a possible move to MLS.

While some reports initially linked him to Inter Miami, that option seems to have been ruled out. Instead, according to Fichajes, MLS club Los Angeles FC have emerged as a potential destination. Their aim is to revive the intense rivalry he had with players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba during their time in La Liga.

In his time at PSG, Sergio Ramos and Messi put aside their long-standing antagonism and found reconciliation in Paris. However, a move to MLS could reignite the fight that Ramos was known for during his days in Spain.

Los Angeles FC, the reigning MLS champion and once the club of another former Real Madrid player Gareth Bale, seem to be keen on signing Ramos. Interestingly, Ramos has also attracted interest from Brazil, specifically from Flamengo.

Regardless of the final destination, Sergio Ramos' arrival in MLS would undoubtedly be a boon for the league in terms of popularity and football quality. As the rumors continue to swirl, however, only the legendary defender can decide on the next chapter of his career.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti content with "complete" squad amidst Kylian Mbappe speculations

Following a convincing 2-0 victory against Manchester United in a friendly match held in Texas, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed confidence in his team's current lineup.

Despite ongoing speculations surrounding the potential signing of French superstar Kylian Mbappe, Ancelotti asserted that his squad is already complete. The Italian manager said (via CTGN):

"The squad is fine. We won't have problems with the squad. A problem would be having a squad without quality ... The squad is great. It's complete."

During the match, Jude Bellingham showcased his talent by scoring the first goal. Additionally, Joselu, who recently joined on loan from Espanyol, netted the other goal, further highlighting the team's strength in attack.

Ancelotti's conviction in the squad's capabilities is underlined by Real Madrid's activity in the summer transfer window. The club successfully secured the services of Arda Guler and Fran Garcia, bolstering their options for the upcoming season. While some key players, including Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio, departed during the transfer window, the manager has remained unfazed.

As rumors surrounding a potential move for Kylian Mbappe continue to circulate, Ancelotti's statement has made it clear that he is not interested in pursuing the player currently. Madridistas will be hoping they can fare with their existing roster and maintain their competitive edge both domestically and in European competitions.