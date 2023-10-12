MLS club make surprise move to appoint Arsenal U18 coach Jack Wilshere as new manager - Reports

MLS side Colorado Rapids are reportedly looking to appoint Arsenal U18 coach Jack Wilshere at the helm of their first team.

Wilshere, 31, retired last summer, having spent most of his playing days with the Gunners. The former central midfielder made nearly 200 appearances across competitions between 2008-09 and 2017-18, bagging 14 goals and 30 assists for the north London outfit.

After announcing his retirement last summer after a lone season with Aarhus, the Englishman assumed charge of the Gunners' U18 team in July last year. As per the Sun, Wilshere reportedly impressed Colorado in an interview, after the MLS side had parted ways with Robin Fraser.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has now reported that the Gunners have given Wilshere permission to talk with the Rapids. The MLS side haven't yet made a decision to appoint the Englishman, who's said to be keen to delve into senior management.

"XCL: Colorado Rapids considering Jack Wilshere as new head coach. #Rapids96 approached Arsenal + permission granted to talk. #AFC U18 boss impressed in interview but no decision made yet. 31yo keen on senior role when right chance arises."

It's pertinent to note that both the Rapids and the Gunners have the same owners: the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Group.

Colorado parted ways with Fraser after they were confirmed to finish last in the 14-team MLS Western Conference, having won only five of their 32 matches this season. Chris Little is leading the Rapids on an interim basis after Fraser was let go in September.

"He proved me wrong" - Per Mertesacker hails former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere

Arsenal U21 boss and academy manager Per Mertesacker is delighted that his former teammate Jack Wilshere has proved him wrong by making a quick transition to management.

Mertesacker, 39, has been in charge of the club's academy since retiring after the 2017-18 season with the Gunners. The central defender appeared 221 times for the club across competitions, bagging 10 goals and four assists.

The German said that his first impression of Jack Wilshere was that the latter didn't seem cut out for management after an injury-plagued career. However, as quoted by The Guardian, Mertesacker is happy to have been proved wrong:

“I was probably thinking the same - he will not make that transition - but he proved me wrong in that sense. I had a perception about him, playing and being super-talented but probably not fulfilling his potential because of all the injuries."

It's pertinent to note that Mertesacker had proposed his former teammate Mikel Arteta for the Arsenal manager role following Arsene Wenger's exit. The Spaniard would arrive at the club 18 months later.