Mohamed Salah encouraging Liverpool to take a serious look at Egyptian winger valued at £5 million: Reports

Mohamed Salah is reportedly encouraging the decision-makers at Liverpool to track the progress of up-and-coming Pyramids FC winger Ibrahim Adel.

According to 90min, Danish side FC Nordsjaelland made a £2 million bid this summer but the bid was rejected. Pyramids value him at around £5 million plus add-ons and have since extended his contract until the summer of 2026.

Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, and Nottingham Forest are the other English teams keeping track of the winger. The 21-year-old has three caps for Egypt.

Adel made his senior debut for Pyramids in a 1-1 league draw against Harras Hodoud on 30 May 2019. Since then, he has played in a further 77 games, registering 22 goals and nine assists.

Interested parties are reportedly targeting a move in the January transfer window. They are looking to loan Adel out to another team before he gets a UK work permit.

Liverpool signed Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January before losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich this summer. The Reds also saw the exits of Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi this summer. Hence, it makes sense for them to try and bolster their attack in January.

However, they should be aware of the competition that awaits them if they want to sign Adel. Teams such as Brighton, Brentford, and Nottingham can promise him more playing time than he may get with the Merseysiders.

Salah may be updating the Liverpool boss on the winger's situation. However, in Mohamed Elneny, Arsenal have an Egypt international of their own who they can consult on Adel's progress.

Egypt did Liverpool Mohamed Salah favor before the end of international break

Liverpool were boosted by news of Egypt releasing Mohamed Salah from international duty before their friendly against Liberia on September 27.

A statement from the Egyptian FA before the game read (h/t Goal):

"The technical staff of the Egyptian national team preferred to rest Mohamed Salah and Mostafa Mohamed for the Liberia friendly after both took part in the previous match against Niger."

Salah netted twice for his national team as they beat Niger 3-0 in a friendly three days prior to their showdown against Liberia at the Alexandria Stadium.

The Pharaohs replicated the same scoreline without the former Chelsea winger's help at home. Salah's next task at Liverpool will be to face a tricky Brighton & Hove Albion side in the Premier League on October 1 at Anfield.

The game against the Seagulls will be the first of nine matches the Reds are scheduled to play in the month of October.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far