Mohamed Salah informs Liverpool he wants to join Al-Ittihad after blockbuster offer: Reports

Liverpool's star attacker Mohamed Salah has reportedly informed his club that he wishes to join Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad, who have offered him a blockbuster deal.

Salah, 31, signed a new deal with the Reds last year that would have kept him at the club till 2025. With an annual salary of £18.2 million (as per Sportrac), he is the club's top earner.

However, Al-Ittihad have turned his head by offering him a gargantun £65 million offer (as per Rudi Galleti of Sport Italia via GOAL). That would make him one of the top earners in the cash-rich league. The Tigers have also offered Salah's current club a transfer fee of £80 million.

Salah has informed the Reds about his desire to embark on a new adventure, according to Galetti. Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad have set Monday (August 28) as the deadline for Liverpool to accept the offer.

That makes the next 48 hours key for Jurgen Klopp and co. They need to make a difficult decision between keeping their most prized asset or let him leave for a hefty transfer fee.

How has Mohamed Salah fared for Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah has been a performer-par-excellence since arriving Liverpool in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma.

In 307 games across competitions, he has racked up an impressive tally of 187 goals and 90 assists, winning every major title along the way. He's the fifth-most prolific scorer in the Reds' history, overtaking club legend Steven Gerrard last week.

In six seasons with the Reds, Salah has won the Premier League top scorer award thrice and the league once (in 2020). He also won the UEFA Champions League (2019) and the FA Cup and Carabao Cup (both 2022). Salah's other titles at Anfield include the UEFA Super Cup (2019), the FA Community Shield (2022) and the FIFA Club World Cup (2019).

The Egyptian has scored once in two league games this season but might have played his last for Liverpool.