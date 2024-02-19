Mohamed Salah injured after Liverpool win over Brentford and doubtful for Luton Town clash: Reports

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah reportedly sustained an injury during his Reds comeback in their 4-1 league win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium this Saturday (February 17).

Salah, 31, returned to action for the Reds earlier this weekend after being out with a hamstring issue suffered at the Africa Cup of Nations past month. He recorded a goal and an assist against Thomas Frank's side.

However, journalist Ahmed Shoubir has recently claimed that Salah aggravated his hamstring issue during his much-awaited return to action. He told Egyptian website Kora Plus (h/t Empire Of The Kop):

"I learned that Mohamed Salah's injury, which he suffered with the Egyptian national team, was renewed at the end of the Liverpool-Brentford match, and he will not be able to play the next [Premier League] match against Luton Town [at home on February 21]."

Salah, who missed six club matches due to his hamstring problem earlier this year, has been in sensational form for Liverpool this campaign. He has bagged 19 goals and laid out 10 assists in 28 appearances across competitions, including 23 starts, for the Reds so far.

Jurgen Klopp provides injury updates on 2 Liverpool players after 4-1 win at Brentford

During Liverpool's recent Premier League win at Brentford, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota both sustained injuries in the first half. Darwin Nunez was also taken off at the half-time break owing to a minor precaution.

At a post-game press conference, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was asked to shed light on the trio's respective conditions. He responded to reporters (h/t ESPN):

"We have to see how much it costs us – we don't know that yet. Curtis got a knock on the lower part of his shin or above the ankle. We will see what that means. It was what he felt, but he was not 100% sure. That Curtis cannot play on tells you that it must be something because he would have played on at all costs."

Sharing his thoughts on his offensive pair, the German tactician added:

"Diogo looks probably the worst; I didn't see it back but I heard the pictures didn't look great as well, so we have to see there. Darwin we took off because he says he feels 'un poco' – a little [issue] – but that was enough to immediately push the brake and that's what we did, so we took him off and brought Cody [Gakpo] on which worked out really well."

Apart from Jones, Jota, and Nunez, Liverpool are without seven other stars due to injury issues. Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic, and Ben Doak are currently recovering from their respective injuries.