Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski and more: Saudi Arabian clubs plotting moves for 6 top stars from Europe in 2024

Saudi Pro League (SPL) clubs are reportedly keen to rope in Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski, along with four other top stars, next year.

Since the start of this year, SPL have upped their ante to attract the world's top footballers. They roped in Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr, on a free transfer earlier this January and continued to showcase their financial strength.

The top SPL clubs, including Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, and Al Hilal, succeeded in their quest to add top players from Europe. They signed the likes of Neymar Jr., Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez and Fabinho, among others.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Saudi Arabian clubs are expected to continue big-money moves in the upcoming transfer markets. They have set their eyes on Luka Modric, Antoine Griezmann, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jorginho, apart from Salah and Lewandowski, of late.

Earlier this month, SPL director of football Michael Emenalo was queried about Al-Ittihad's reported pursuit of the Egyptian. He replied:

"First and foremost, Mohamed Salah is one of the best players on the planet. I've said before, privately and publicly, that we welcome anybody that wants to come [to the SPL] and that also includes him."

Shedding light on the SPL's recruitment strategy, Emenalo continued:

"But we have to do things in a professional and respectful manner. That's what we're there for, it's what the SPL has been refined to do – bring professionalism, respect of efficiencies, and to do things in a competent way."

Overall, all the Saudi Arabian sides spent close to €960 million earlier this summer. The four Public Investment Fund-backed clubs, namely Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, and Al Hilal dished out most of it – €835 million.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismisses worries about losing Mohamed Salah soon

During a recent pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked if he is afraid of losing Mohamed Salah to a Saudi Pro League club next January. He responded (h/t BBC):

"You are kidding me, yeah? A week after we close the transfer window, you ask about the January transfer window? Obviously, you can't wait until December to ask these questions. We will see what happens. Until then, I'm not worried. I didn't even think about it until you opened that wound again. No, I'm not worried."

The Reds reportedly rejected a £150 million bid for the 31-year-old forward before the Premier League transfer window shut on September 1.

Salah, whose current deal is set to expire on June 2025, has maintained his stellar form from last season into the start of the ongoing 2023-24 season. He has netted four goals and contributed as many assists in seven overall games for Liverpool.