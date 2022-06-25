Mohamed Salah’s price-tag revealed as Liverpool prepare to cash in on forward if suitable offer arrives this summer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to cash in on Mohamed Salah this summer if a suitable offer arrives for the Egyptian star. Salah, 30, is currently tied to the Anfield side until next summer and speculation has grown over his future.

The former AS Roma star has rejected Liverpool's most recent offer of a new deal, wanting wages of around £400,000 a-week (per SI).

The Egyptian forward has been one of the catalysts for Jurgen Klopp's side's recent success, winning the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. He has broken countless records, scoring a remarkable 156 goals in 254 appearances whilst contributing 63 assists.

The Sun (via Mirror) reports that Liverpool could be considering listening to offers for their star man if suitable proposals are made by interested suitors.

The Reds reportedly value Salah at £60 million given that the forward has just a year remaining on his contract.

Real Madrid have been touted as a potential destination with Carlo Ancelotti having missed out on top target Kylian Mbappe (per the aforementioned reports).

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus in March (per Gazzetta dello Sport).

Those links have since died down but the latest development in Salah's situation at Anfield could see their interest return.

Meanwhile, Mirror reports that La Liga giants Barcelona have plotted to make a move for the Egyptian next summer, promising the forward a move as a free agent.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah on his contract situation

Salah may be walking away from Merseyside this summer

Mohamed Salah has touched on speculation over his future at Liverpool, claiming that his decision on his next venture won't be down to money.

He told FourFourTwo:

"I don't know, I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it's not everything about the money at all. So I don't know, I can't tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want."

Salah was part of Jurgen Klopp's side that finished the season with FA Cup and Carabao Cup success.

They chased Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race, eventually missing out on the title by just one point.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian has eyed revenge over Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League, having come off as a first-half substitute in the 2018 final. But the Reds would lose 1-0 to Madrid in Paris, not giving Salah his story of redemption.

