Mohamed Salah's stance on future at Liverpool comes to light amid exit rumors - Reports

Mohamed Salah sent the alarm bells ringing after helping Liverpool beat Manchester United on Sunday by claiming it is his last year at the club. However, Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy has suggested that Salah wants to continue playing for the Reds.

Liverpool fans' joy after defeating their arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford was short-lived, with Salah saying it is his "last year" at the club. Arne Slot's men maintained their perfect start to the season with a 3-0 win over United.

Mo Salah set up two goals for Colombia's Luis Diaz in the first half before finding the net himself in the second. The Reds have started the season strongly with nine points out of nine, scoring seven goals and not conceding in the league yet.

After the match, Salah said that it is last season at the club before adding that nobody at the club has spoken to him so far about a renewal.

An extension to his existing contract, or a new contract, is something the Egyptian is open to as per Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy. The Anfield Talk posted Reddy's insights on their X account:

"Mo Salah’s preference is to remain at Liverpool. Salah believes he still has a few years at the highest level, competing for top prizes while breaking records."

The Anfield faithful would breathe a sigh of relief after the reassurance by Reddy, who has formed deep connections at the club over the past decade.

Will Salah stay at Liverpool beyond this season?

Reddy added that the Egypt national team captain feels he can continue playing at the highest level for a few years and has also eyed some records to break.

"Salah believes he still has a few years at the highest level, competing for top prizes while breaking records," she posted on her X account.

Reddy, however, posed questions to the Liverpool hierarchy if they want to keep their key asset. She hinted that they might not want to keep him as they haven't even approached the Egyptian for a renewal.

"It is significant that no one at Liverpool has approached him yet to discuss a new contract. Why would the club wait so long to start the process if they want to keep Salah?," questioned Reddy.

Salah signed a three-year deal with the Reds in July 2022 worth a reported 350,000 per week, making him the highest-paid player in the club's history. The Merseyside club have rebuffed all approaches for their star attacker since then, including a sensational £150 million bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad last summer.

