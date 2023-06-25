Mohamed Salah’s stance on Liverpool departure revealed amid Saudi Pro League links: Reports

Mohamed Salah has reportedly decided to stay at Liverpool, snubbing a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Football Insider reports that the Egyptian wants to stay put with the Reds for the 2023-24 season. This is despite Jurgen Klopp's side's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Salah had garnered interest from Saudi and an official for their Pro League made comments about a potential pursuit. He stated:

“We must also start working on the signing of Mohamed Salah since he is overwhelmingly popular in the Arab world and in Europe."

The door has reportedly been left open for the 31-year-old to eventually head to Saudi Arabia in the future. Saudi are luring European household names to the Middle East. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante (both Al Ittihad) are just three of many star names now playing there.

However, Salah seemingly has unfinished business with Liverpool following a frustrating past campaign. The Merseysiders finished fifth in the league, missing out on a top-four finish by four points.

The Reds forward expressed his disappointment in missing out on Champions League football next season. He tweeted once his side's Europa League fate was confirmed:

"I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum.”

Despite this, the Egyptian is seemingly keen on bouncing back with Klopp's side next time around. He has two years left on his contract and is the Anfield giants' protagonist. He bagged 30 goals and 16 assists in 51 games across competitions in the season gone by.

Salah revealed that he joined Liverpool to fulfill his dream of winning the Premier League

The Anfield legend won the title in 2020.

Salah arrived at Liverpool in 2017 from Serie A giants AS Roma for £34.3 million which has turned out to be a massive coup.

The Egyptian has bagged 186 goals and 79 assists in 305 games while at Anfield. He has broken several records, including becoming the first Liverpool player to score in nine consecutive home games.

He also boasts a remarkable record against their arch-rivals Manchester United. He has scored 12 goals in as many games against the Red Devils, a constant nuisance to the Old Trafford outfit.

Salah has also won the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup during his time with the Merseysiders. However, the one trophy he appeared to desire most was the Premier League.

He admitted this back in 2019 when explaining his move to the Reds. He said (via the Evening Standard):

"It's a dream, to be honest. It was one of my dreams when I came - to win the Premier League. Maybe the people were saying it was crazy, but it was in my mind always to come here and win the Premier League."

Salah achieved his dream in 2020 when Klopp's side ended a 30-year wait for the Premier League title. The Egyptian bagged 19 goals and 10 assists in 34 league games that campaign.

