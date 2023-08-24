Mohamed Salah ‘wants to leave’ Liverpool as Saudi club offers to make him highest-paid player over Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah reportedly wants to leave Anfield, as Saudi Pro League giants Al Ittihad are ready to offer him the highest salary in the league, trumping Cristiano Ronaldo's.

Ronaldo, 38, plays for Al-Nassr, whom he joined as a free agent in December, and earns $100 million (€92.4 million) per year (as per Marca).

Salah, 31, meanwhile, signed a new deal with Liverpool last year and earns far less (€20.4 million per year), as per GOAL.

Relevo has reported that the Egyptian attacker, who has two years remaining in his contract at Anfield, could be set for a huge pay day in Saudi Arabia.

The publication says that Al Ittihad representatives met Salah's representatives in Dubai and conveyed that they want to make the 31-year-old the best-paid player in the SPL.

Transfer News Live has reported that the gargantuan offer has turned Salah's head and that he wants to leave Liverpool.

Salah reportedly wants to leave because of his 'religious beliefs' apart from the lucrative contract on offer. Reports of his star attacker wanting to leave would be a huge blow to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The manager oversaw the departures of experienced players Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino this summer. Sadio Mane left last summer.

Amidst an underwhelming start to the new season—a win and a draw in two league games—Klopp could have done without reports of Salah's imminent exit.

How has Mohamed Salah fared for Liverpool?

Has Mohamed Salah played his last for the Anfield club?

Mohamed Salah has been a roaring success at Liverpool since arriving at the Premier League giants from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

In 307 games across competitions, he has notched up an impressive haul of 187 goals and 90 assists, winning every major title on offer. He's the fifth-most prolific scorer in the Reds' history.

In six seasons at Anfield, Salah has won the Premier League top scorer award three times and won the league in 2020. He also won the UEFA Champions League a year earlier and the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last year.

Salah's other titles at Anfield include the UEFA Super Cup (2019), the FA Community Shield (2022), and the FIFA Club World Cup (2019).