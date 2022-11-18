"Monitored him very closely" - Transfer expert says Liverpool are keeping tabs on £44 million Netherlands star

Transfer expert Dean Jones has claimed that Liverpool are now keeping close tabs on PSV forward Cody Gakpo, who has had a thrilling start to the Eredivisie season. The forward's impressive return of nine goals and 12 assists in 14 league games guaranteed his call-up to the Netherlands national team for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With the 23-year-old retaining his brilliant form, Premier League clubs have taken notice, especially Manchester United.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via GiveMeSport), he is expected to cost £44 million, and the Red Devils are hoping the transfer goes through in January.

However, according to Dean Jones, Liverpool are also very interested in the 23-year-old and are reportedly monitoring his progress closely. Speaking to GiveMeSport, the transfer expert revealed:

"They have watched him and they have monitored him very closely, as closely as most other teams have so far. They just haven’t been linked with him as frequently. Now, I think it depends really on how their squad shapes up for the return to action as to whether they will be likely to go for him.”

The Reds will need to start looking at young forwards to fill in their attacking slots, with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah now in their 30s. Anfield has seen recent inclusions, with Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz joining the club in the recent transfer season.

Liverpool will have a chance to watch Cody Gakpo impress on the international stage, as the forward is currently with the Oranje in Qatar. Brilliant performances in the World Cup will most likely increase his stock, which could see the Reds face serious pressure from Manchester United.

Liverpool struggle with injury problems as Diogo Jota continues a lengthy spell on the sidelines

Jurgen Klopp's men have struggled to reach expectations this season, with injuries affecting a number of their players. Currently, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are out of contention, with both players also missing out on a potential call to the World Cup.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders has spoken about Jota's injury since October 16, revealing (via Liverpool Echo) that the forward is still recovering:

"Diogo will join us to continue his rehab. The conditions to train and recover in Dubai are just very, very good. A change of scenery is always a welcome factor when recovering from a long-term injury."

Liverpool are currently placed sixth in the Premier League standings with 22 points from 14 games.

