Months after Cristiano Ronaldo signed new contract, Al-Nassr put on sale as rumored reason for PIF decision comes to light

Saudi giants Al-Nassr have been put up for sale just months after Cristiano Ronaldo signed a mammoth new contract, as per reports. The club is one of four Public Investment Fund (PIF)-owned clubs to be put on the market for investors to try to buy stakes in them.

Journalist Ahmed Al-Ajlan has reported via Daily Mail that the PIF, owners of 75% stakes in the quartet of Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli, are looking to sell their shares. The decision to sell the clubs comes at a time when the Saudi Ministry of Sports is looking to slow down spending in the league.

أحمد العجلان @ahmad2man "خاص" توجه نحو بيع كامل حصص أندية الصندوق للمستثمرين بما فيها الحصة المتبقية لوزارة الرياضة والبالغة 25%، ليتملك المستثمرين النادي بشكل كامل ..

The four biggest clubs in Saudi Arabia were placed under the care of the PIF in 2023, with the Ministry of Sports retaining a 25% stake in each of the clubs. Since then, the league has attracted the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, and a host of A-list managers.

The involvement of the PIF in Saudi football was to enable clubs spend heavily, and fees of nearly £750 million were spent on signing new players ahead of the 2023-24 season. This summer has seen the spending reduce significantly, with the clubs working within a strict framework to monitor their spending.

The restrictions put in place have come after Cristiano Ronaldo committed his future to Al-Nassr earlier this summer. The 40-year-old signed a deal until 2027 worth a reported £492 million, the biggest such deal in world football.

Individuals have begun to indicate their interest in buying the clubs, which are expected to come under private ownership. The government's investment in the clubs helped to facilitate an impressive influx of talents, and they will now leave it to private individuals to maintain the standard of the clubs.

Saudi outfit eyeing move for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate: Reports

Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad are looking to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Otavio on a permanent basis this summer, as per reports. The reigning champions are eyeing a move for the Portugal international as they look to strengthen their squad.

Al Nassr Zone @TheNassrZone 🚨 @A_al3mer 🚨 Al Ittihad is negotiating with Al Nassr for Otavio and considers him a primary target for the team as a replacement for Fabinho.

According to Saudi journalist @A_al3mer on X, talks are ongoing between the pair of Saudi giants over a move for Otavio. The Portuguese midfielder is being looked at as an alternative to Fabinho by the league champions, hence their interest in him.

Otavio was not listed in the squad that defeated Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final earlier this week. The 30-year-old has yet to feature under Jorge Jesus at the club and is set to leave before the end of the transfer window.

