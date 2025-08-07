Multiple PL clubs contact Real Madrid over possible move for Rodrygo Goes: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been waiting to receive a concrete offer for Rodrygo Goes, who might be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The right-winger doesn't seem to be in Xabi Alonso's attacking plan ahead of the upcoming season, and this has prompted his potential sale.

According to IndyKaila News on X (via Football Espana), Arsenal and Liverpool have contacted Real Madrid to enquire about a potential loan deal for Rodrygo. Both Premier League clubs are exploring a loan deal with an obligation to permanently sign the right-winger in the summer of 2026.

The future of the 24-year-old has remained a subject of speculation since the summer transfer window commenced. Rumors of his potential departure were also fueled by Alonso's decision to bench him for several games during the FIFA Club World Cup.

Rodrygo made only three appearances, two of which were as a substitute during the competition. As per MARCA, the LaLiga giants will consider offers above €70 million for the right-winger this summer.

Amid the rumors, the Brazilian remains contracted at the Santiago Bernabeu till June 2028. In 270 games, he has scored 68 goals and registered 51 assists for Los Blancos.

"A lot of tactics. Above all, we work a lot on pressing” - Federico Valverde reveals what Real Madrid are working on under Xabi Alonso's management

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Federico Valverde has revealed that Los Blancos' first team squad are working to enhance their tactics under Xabi Alonso's managerial reign. The midfielder also added that the players are working to enhance their pressing as a team.

During a recent interview, Valverde said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

“Xabi Alonso? A lot of tactics. Above all, we work a lot on pressing. Also being close to each other, passing the ball around a lot. We’re working on being together in attack and defense.”

During the last FIFA Club World Cup, Los Blancos adjusted several tactics in the squad. This move displaced some players in the starting XI and gave other players who suited the new set-up a chance to prove themselves.

Real Madrid will take on WSG Tirol in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, August 12. Soon after, they will commence their 2025-26 LaLiga campaign against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, August 19.

