National team representatives land in Spain to hold talks with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti: Reports

The Brazilian Confederation (CBF) have reportedly landed in Spain to hold talks with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. Despite Ancelotti stating his desire to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu, his future remains uncertain.
Now, Ednaldo Rodrigues, the CBF president, wishes to decide Brazil's new boss before late May, as per reports (via Tribal Football). This decision will occur after Dorival Junior's dismissal in March this year.
It is pertinent that Brazil appoint someone with the right expertise, given that the 2026 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching. While this report claims that the CBF have spoken with Ancelotti's agents, the 65-year-old is contracted at Real Madrid till the summer of 2026.
Speaking about his long-term future, Ancelotti said recently (via Sky Sports):
"It could be this year, next year when my contract runs out...There's no problem about it. But when I am done here, I will be grateful to this club. It could be tomorrow, in one year, or in 10 years, but I will be grateful to this club. And that's it. Full stop."
Ancelotti has enjoyed two stints at Real Madrid, the first from 2013 to 2015. He returned to the Spanish capital for his second spell before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.
So far, he's won three UEFA Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles, among other honors with Los Blancos. If he is to leave this summer, Ancelotti could cap his stay with another league title, with his team placed second and four points behind Barcelona.
Former Barcelona coach says Carlo Ancelotti is not to blame for poor Real Madrid season
Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says Carlo Ancelotti isn't the one to blame for Real Madrid's troubles this season. Los Blancos were recently knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, losing 5-1 on aggregate to Arsenal in the quarter-final.
They were also beaten by arch-rivals Barcelona 5-2 in the Supercopa de Espana final on January 12. Despite these results, Koeman told MARCA (via Football Espana):
"In the end, in football the coaches are to blame. We have to admit that Ancelotti is doing a great job. He is the coach who has won the most titles in the world. He’s a good coach. He manages a squad like Real Madrid’s very well with so many stars. For me he is not to blame."
Ancelotti has the chance to win silverware on Saturday, April 26, when Los Blancos will face Barcelona yet again in the Copa del Rey final at Estadio de La Cartuja.