National team set to request Manchester United to rest 24-year-old star before 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar - Reports

Argentina are set to help Lisandro Martinez persuade Manchester United to let him rest ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Argentine outlet doble amarilla (via ThePeoplesPerson) has claimed. Argentina kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a clash against the United Arab Emirates on November 16.

Argentina are seen as one of the favorites to lift the coveted World Cup trophy in Qatar at the end of the year. To attain their goal, they will require all of their top players to be in fighting form, including Manchester United’s Martinez, who is expected to feature regularly in Qatar.

According to the aforementioned report, many Argentines will try to persuade their clubs to let them rest between November 11 and 13 to ensure they reach Qatar in top shape. La Albiceleste understand that it would not be easy for players to persuade their clubs, which is why they are prepared to lend a helping hand.

#mufc 🗣 Lisandro Martinez: “To be honest, it’s a dream come true to be playing at such a big club as Manchester United, especially playing in the Premier League, which I think is one of the best leagues in the world.” [TyCSports] 🗣 Lisandro Martinez: “To be honest, it’s a dream come true to be playing at such a big club as Manchester United, especially playing in the Premier League, which I think is one of the best leagues in the world.” [TyCSports]#mufc https://t.co/l7trQ2ksUk

It is believed that the Argentine Football Association is set to step in and request that Manchester United rest their newly-signed center-back in the second week of November. If the Red Devils listen to their plea, they could be without Martinez, as well as youngster Alejandro Garnacho for that period. While the former is a shoo-in for the national team, the latter is hoping to earn a place in Lionel Scaloni’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Martinez, who was brought in from Ajax in the summer transfer window, has formed a formidable partnership with Raphael Varane. The pair have played six games together thus far across competitions, winning five of those.

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire struggles in England’s draw with Germany

England boss Gareth Southgate named Manchester United captain Harry Maguire in his playing XI against UEFA Nations League League 1 Group C rivals Germany on Monday (September 26). Instead of seizing the opportunity to prove his mettle, Maguire only intensified the spotlight that’s been shining on him, producing a horrendous performance.

Maguire clumsily brought down Jamal Musiala inside the penalty box to gift Germany a 52nd-minute penalty, which was duly converted by Ilkay Gundogan. Fifteen minutes later, he gave the ball away cheaply in a dangerous area, allowing Timo Werner to set up Kai Havertz for his goal.

The game ultimately ended 3-3 at Wembley Stadium, sealing the Three Lions’ bottom-placed finish and demotion to League 2.

