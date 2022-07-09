Netherlands international makes decision on future amid Manchester United and Liverpool links: Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool have shown interest in Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, who had a stellar outing for the Yellow Submarines last season.

However, according to reports from Goal (via Metro), the star would prefer to remain with his current club, shutting down any ideas of a potential move.

Danjuma had a fine season indeed for Villarreal, where he scored 10 times in La Liga and six times in the Champions League. He has been the subject of transfer inquiries from quite a few Premier League sides including Newcastle United, West Ham United, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

However, these English outfits will have to look elsewhere if reports are to be believed.

United continue to rebuild their team after their disappointing campaign last season. The wide man could offer creativity and direct running to a United attack lacking in dynamism.

The Reds have Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz already competing for time up front. This means the Dutch international is likely to receive fewer minutes on the pitch if he joins the Anfield outfit.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly chasing the signature of Nico Williams

According to reports from Fichajes, both rival clubs are looking set to sign Athletic Club's young winger Nico Williams in this transfer window.

The teenage star is notably the younger brother of Inaki Williams, who has flourished at the Spanish club in recent years, having come through the academy. Nico Williams has broken through to the first team and his performances over the last season have seen the English heavyweights take note.

At just 19 years of age, both clubs could have Williams under their radar as a future star who is young but prepared for first-team action. Liverpool have had an impressive winter transfer market and are going strong this summer as well.

In comparison, the Red Devils are struggling to sign first-team players. Moreover, United are set to lose more players, with Cristiano Ronaldo potentially exiting the club this summer. Hence, United will need to bring in stars. If the reports are to be believed, Nico Williams could make the move to Old Trafford this summer.

