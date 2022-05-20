New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's plans for defensive duo revealed - Reports

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's plans for defensive duo Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have reportedly (Manchester Evening News) been revealed.

Ten Hag will take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick and is set to oversee a huge overhaul of the Red Devils.

A number of arrivals and departures are anticipated, with the Dutch coach looking to revitalize a United side that has been mostly disappointing this season.

The Old Trafford outfit have exited all cup competitions and will finish outside the top four with only UEFA Europa League qualification in their sights.

Much of the woeful season the side have encountered can be attributed to their poor defensive performances, with United having shipped 56 goals in the league.

There have been questions over the futures of Diogo Dalot, 23, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 24.

Dalot usurped Wan-Bissaka to become Rangnick's first-choice right-back this campaign and it appears Ten Hag rates the Portuguese over the Englishman.

According to reports, Dalot has been told he will be part of Ten Hag's plans heading into next season.

Dalot has made 64 appearances for United, scoring one goal and contributing three assists.

He spent the 2020/2021 season on loan at AC Milan where he impressed for Stefano Poli's side with consistent performances on the right-hand side of defense.

But he looks set to be part of the Manchester United side that will look to bounce back from a calamitous 2021/2022 campaign.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be set to exit Manchester United

Wan-Bissaka may make a return to Crystal Palace

Aaron Wan-Bissaka may be sold by the Red Devils, who are seemingly prepared to part ways with the English right-back.

According to The Athletic, Crystal Palace are showing an interest in re-signing the 24-year-old who broke through the Eagles' youth set-up and into the senior team.

His impressive performances for the London outfit saw the Red Devils pay £49.5 million to lure him to Old Trafford in 2019.

He has since gone on to make 126 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 2 goals and contributing 10 assists.

But this season has been one to forget for Wan-Bissaka and a return to Selhurst Park may be in the near future.

Patrick Vieira's side are reportedly interested in pursuing a loan deal for the right-back who is valued by Transfermarkt at £27 million.

