New Manchester United signing Lisandro Martinez's weekly wages revealed - Reports

Manchester United have completed the signing of Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for a fee of £55 million. Following the confirmation of the deal, reports of the compensation package agreed for the player have made their way to the public, thanks to English outlet The Sun.

Martinez played under new United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax and was eager to rejoin his manager in the Premier League. In return for this, Manchester United agreed to a handsome remuneration package for the Argentine, who will now earn a respectable wage at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #Ajax



Bassey, replacement for Lisandro Martínez - next ones to follow at Ajax: Francisco Conceição, Brian Brobbey. Official, confirmed. Calvin Bassey joins Ajax on permanent deal from Rangers for €22m fixed fee plus add ons and sell-on clause.Bassey, replacement for Lisandro Martínez - next ones to follow at Ajax: Francisco Conceição, Brian Brobbey. Official, confirmed. Calvin Bassey joins Ajax on permanent deal from Rangers for €22m fixed fee plus add ons and sell-on clause. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AjaxBassey, replacement for Lisandro Martínez - next ones to follow at Ajax: Francisco Conceição, Brian Brobbey. https://t.co/sVAwlzdpZx

According to reports, the Argentine will cost United £6.2 million per year for the duration of his 5-year deal with the club. This breaks down to about £120,000 per week, making him the joint 10th highest earner, on par with the likes of Fred and Victor Lindelof.

The Argentine defender, who was nicknamed “the butcher of Amsterdam” was one of the most coveted defensive players heading into the summer transfer window. To secure his services, the Red Devils had to fight off interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal. He is regarded as an important part of the project underway at Old Trafford.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC For those saying Lisandro Martínez is too small to be a centre back For those saying Lisandro Martínez is too small to be a centre back 👀 https://t.co/XtKQxEbGmD

While Martinez is currently in the same pay bracket as Fred and Lindelof, fans will hope that he can have a more lasting impact than the pair. The new Red Devil will hope he can lead Manchester United back to glory, and if his performances are convincing, he might even be due a raise soon.

Manchester United's revealed wages see Cristiano Ronaldo earn the highest

The same report from The Sun revealed the wages of all the first-team players at Old Trafford, with Cristiano Ronaldo notably earning the most at £480,000 per week. At the bottom of the list, Scott McTominay is reportedly earning just £20,000 per week.

Amongst the defenders, Raphael Varane earns the most money, raking in around £340,000 each week. The star is closely followed by Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, both of whom earn £190,000 and £150,000 per week respectively.

The players who closely follow Ronaldo at the top of the list are goalkeeper David de Gea and exciting young winger Jadon Sancho. While De Gea rakes in £375,000 per week, Sancho pulls in £350,000 per week.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far