New report details futures of Liverpool trio Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold at club amid exit links

Liverpool will renew Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk's contracts, while Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave this summer, according to journalist Sam Wallace. All three players are in the final few months of their deals and haven't agreed to an extension yet.

Ad

The Reds remain desperate to keep all three footballers at the club, given how important they have been to Arne Slot's tactics. Salah might be on the wrong side of 30 but has been in the form of his life this season. The Egyptian forward has registered 29 goals and 20 assists from 37 games across competitions this campaign.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk has also been indispensable for the Merseyside club, registering 35 appearances so far.

Finally, Alexander-Arnold has registered three goals and seven assists from 34 games in all competitions, 30 of which have been starts. However, it now appears that Liverpool are likely to face disappointment in their efforts to keep the Englishman at Anfield.

Ad

Trending

Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are eyeing a Bosman move for the 26-year-old at the end of the season. While Alexander-Arnold may be on his way out, the Reds are likely to tie Salah and Van Dijk down to new two-year deals each.

The Merseyside club could make the Dutchman the best-paid defender in Europe. Liverpool are also likely to offer the Egyptian a lucrative contract. The 32-year-old's wages could be more than every Premier League forward bar Erling Haaland.

Ad

Will Liverpool sign a new right-back this summer?

Arne Slot.

Liverpool have set their sights on Feyenoord right-back Givairo Read as a possible replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Caught Offside. Arne Slot has reportedly given his go-ahead to the move and is ready to raid his former club to address a tricky position.

Ad

The Dutch manager knows all about his countryman, having observed Read up close during his time at De Kuip. The 18-year-old has caught the eye with some impressive performances for the Eredivisie club this season.

Multiple clubs are apparently eyeing Read with interest, including Manchester United. Interestingly, the Dutch full-back has apparently turned the Red Devils down as he wants a reunion with Slot at Anfield.

The Reds have reportedly stepped up their efforts to secure the teenager this summer. Liverpool have sent scouts to watch the player, who recently professed his love for the Merseyside club. Read's contract runs until 2028, and Feyenoord are likely to demand a proper fee to let him go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback