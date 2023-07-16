Newcastle United make £82m bid to sign superstar attacker who dreams of playing for Real Madrid: Reports

Newcastle United have made a £82 million bid for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, an attacker who dreams of playing for Real Madrid (according to Corriere dello Sport).

Kvaratskhelia had a tremendous campaign with Napoli during the 2022-23 season as he helped the side win the Serie A title. The Georgian scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists in 43 matches across competitions for the Italian side.

Kvaratskhelia is hands down one of the top talents in European football at the moment. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that top clubs are lurking around for his signature.

Eddie Howe's team are back in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023-24 season. The Magpies are looking to bolster their ranks as they look to enter the new season in a strong manner.

However, Kvaratskhelia's father has previously said that his son dreams of playing for Los Blancos. He said (via AS):

“Kvaratskhelia’s dreams, his main goals, are to win the Champions League, play for Real Madrid and reach the top international tournaments with Georgia.”

The player's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, meanwhile, said:

“His father Badri and I are Barcelona fans, but Kvara loves Madrid. He is a player at that level, he can play for any team.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the pre-season in the US

Real Madrid are set to conduct their pre-season in the United States. The Spanish giants are set to take part in the Soccer Champions Tour, a tournament that will take place in the US.

The team finished a distant second in La Liga in 2022-23 and were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City. Hence, preparing well in the pre-season is key. Carlo Ancelotti pointed that out, telling the media (via Los Blancos' official website):

"The reasons for this tour are multiple: to prepare the team for the new season, to get to know fantastic stadiums, to be with the fans in the United States and to play competitive games to see how the team is at this stage of the season.

"It will also be very important because we have new players and we need them to adapt to our style and philosophy as soon as possible. The internationals, who are now working individually, will also join us."

Real Madrid have signed top talents like Jude Bellingham, Fran Garcia, and Arda Guler in the summer transfer market. Getting those youngsters accustomed to the senior team will also be a massive part of the pre-season.